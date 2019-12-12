A Nashville firefighter has been reassigned out of the public eye after sordid allegations about him became public in a divorce case. One of the allegations is that he had sex in a firehall with a 15-year-old girl.
The allegations concern Nashville firefighter Benjamin Seth Powers.
Powers has been in trouble before for discrediting his department.
Powers posted shirtless photos on his social media accounts - but those aren't the posts that got him in trouble.
His personnel file included a screen shot of Powers posing above the words “I f*** bitches.”
He also posed shirtless but partially in uniform in promotions for a party-fire-truck business that caters to bacherlottes. In one photo posted publicly, Powers had a woman’s leg draped over his shoulder.
Powers was briefly suspended for those offenses earlier this year- but now the fire department has reassigned him away from the public completely because of what's coming out in divorce proceedings.
A woman who is now in her early 20's says Powers had sex with her starting when she was 15 years old and continuing until she was 18.
The woman said in an affidavit that it happened at Fire Station #2, which is downtown. She said he would “sneak me in the back” around one in the morning. She said "he filmed us" having sexual intercourse and "never asked my permission."
A spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department said when they became aware of the allegation, they reassigned Powers "to an alternate duty assignment where he is not working with the public nor responding to incidents." The fire department said they made the police department aware of the allegation.
It wouldn't be Powers first encounter with metro police. In August of 2018, Powers was arrested for DUI. The officer wrote he found Powers in the lane of traffic, slumped over the wheel with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive. The DUI was plead down to reckless driving in July 2019. Powers had his license suspended for a year. News 4 asked the fire department if Powers was still driving a fire truck despite his DUI arrest.
In his annual evaluation, written in June of 2019, his supervisor praised Powers as an "excellent relief driver".
A fire department spokesman said that Power’s arrest “had been reported to NFD, and it was addressed in accordance with our policies." In a follow-up email, spokesperson Joseph Pleasant wrote to News 4’s Nancy Amons:
“In firefighter Powers’ file is written reprimand for the DUI arrest. Anytime an employee is arrested and charged with DUI they are relieved from driving until the case is adjudicated. No one in the NFD is allowed to drive on a restricted driver license. Powers’ case was adjudicated and his license not suspended or revoked.”
News 4 is following up to clarify whether Powers has been driving either with his DUI pending or after his case was finalized.
News 4 reached out to Powers by email and through his attorney, but have not heard back by news time. Worrick Robinson is the attorney for the woman who alleged Powers had sex with her in the fire hall when she was a minor. He declined to elaborate. Robinson said the court records speak for themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.