It was a big day for college students eager to graduate to become full doctors after learning which hospital they would begin their residencies at.
Match Day, the graduation-like ceremony medical schools across the country hold to notify student doctors was different this year amidst concerns over the coronavirus.
"You start to feel that importance of what your role is especially in educating the community around you and what you play in it," said Leah Chisholm, a soon to be doctor of urology.
Leah learned that she'll become a doctor starting this summer at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
"I think a lot of us thought about having our own celebrations and being like you know what we’re about to be in medical force we need to be promoting all the guidelines we’re seeing," said Chisholm.
The auditorium at Vanderbilt is typically full for Match Day with family and friends. On Friday it was near empty, only the college deans and a camera as they hosted a special live stream online for 82 graduates and their family to learn where they will practice medicine.
"They are the doctors that will be taking care of us when we’re sick and in need," said Dr. Donald Brady of Vanderbilt University Health Sciences Education.
These doctors will practice everything from family practice to researching the coronavirus and even practice plastic surgery, like Kianna Jackson who celebrated at her home, but is ready to help change lives.
"We're on the ground taking care of patients so it’s important we get in the hospital as soon as possible," said Jackson who will practice plastic surgery at Vanderbilt starting in July.
