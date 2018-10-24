ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery of a Sonic in Antioch.
A man described as tall and heavy set took money from the business, but made no demands.
He was wearing blue jeans, black clothing, a mask, and carried a semi-automatic pistol.
He allegedly fired one shot into the ground before leaving the parking lot and fleeing I-24 in a white sedan.
Police are unsure if this is related to the other robbery that occurred in Antioch this morning.
The Sonic Drive-In is located at 1331 Bell Road.
No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
