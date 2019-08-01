Writing a song can be a life changing experience, especially if you've never done it before.
And it's making life better for some soldiers returning from war... It's a program called "Song Writers With Soldiers" and it can be seen tonight in Nashville.
(singing) "And in heaven shining down on us, is bullet holes in the sky..."
Songwriter Mary Gauthier loves the song she sings and wrote with Desert Storm sailor Jamie Trent.
"I think we were going for honest and vulnerable," Gauthier said. "...We 'caught a fish together' is how I see it, and when you're reeling it in the idea is to not yank the hook out of it's mouth," she said of the writing experience with Trent.
"The 11th of November in Nashville, Tennessee. Free breakfast at the Waffle House if I show them my I.D." -- the lyrics that came to Jamie, who says he nervously sent them to Mary once they came to mind.
"When I texted it to her, she texted back in 25 exclamation points 'Oh Yeah!' 'OMG' " Trent said.
11 songwriters perform at the Songwriters with Soldiers event at War Memorial Auditorium, alongside 11 Veterans, playing the songs they wrote together.
Some happy, some sad, some poignant. But most importantly, they can perhaps help the soldiers heal.
"Something happened inside me that I can't describe," Jamie says, "this burden, this weight, this 'stuff' was compartmentalized inside me was just lifted and opened up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.