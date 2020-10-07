Songwriter Ray Pennington was killed in a house fire in Sumner County, according to authorities.

SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A country music songwriter was killed in a house fire in Sumner County.
 
Fire crews say the fire happened in the 2600 block of New Hope Road.
 
Fire Chief Marty Bowers of the Shackle Island Volunteer Fire Department said the person who died has been identified as Ray Pennington, who was well known in the country music industry. Pennington's wife was also inside the home and managed to make it out safely. 
 
Crews believe the fire started in a golf cart that spread to the house. 
 
Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion. 

