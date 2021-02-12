'Songs from Quarantine' benefits Music Health Alliance

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Artists are coming together to help a Nashville-based organization help raise money for musicians in need of healthcare.
Grammy-winning artist Rodney Crowell has asked 13 of Nashville's top Americana artists to help lend their talents to his new album, Songs from Quarantine: Volume 2. Every penny from the album will benefit the Music Health Alliance.
Crowell has delivered authentic music to the world and never forgetting the people who stand beside him on stage.
"You know we were all quarantined for a time, not able to go out and play music, so I decided if I could get some like-minded musical friends together we could make this record and help the Music Health Alliance," Crowell said.
The Music Health Alliance, based in Nashville, provides free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 13,000 music industry members across the country. For additional information about Music Health Alliance, click here.
“The good folks at Music Health Alliance work tirelessly on behalf of our nationwide music community. Their selfless contributions have had a profound effect on the lives of countless musician’s families," Crowell, who is a Music Health Alliance board member, said in a statement on Friday. "This little homemade compilation is the least we could do to show our deep appreciation for everything they do.”
The album, which is on sale, features the following songs:
- Ry Cooder – “Baby Started Wearing Her Mask”
- Elvis Costello – “Maud Gone Wrong”
- Emmylou Harris – “Gold”
- Jeff Tweedy – “Even I Can See” (Demo)
- Keith Urban – “Polaroid”
- Taj Mahal feat. Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley – “Sitting On Top Of The World”
- Lucinda Williams – “When The Way Gets Dark”
- Steve Earle – “Time Is Never On Our Side”
- Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal and The Milk Carton Kids – “Western Wall”
- Rodney Crowell – “She’s Back In Town”
- Joe Henry – “Mission”
- John Hiatt – “Goin’ Back To Nashville”
- Ronnie Dunn - “Train To Glory”
The music raises money for road crews, bus drivers, and the unseen rock and roll pieces.
"There is no ambition here. We all came together with the same thing in mind to see how and what we could do to help our fellow musicians and people in this industry," Crowell said.
Caldwell said they are already working on a second volume album. To download the album, click here. Remember the album is only available for two weeks.
