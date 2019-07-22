NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A domestic dispute between a mother and her adult son ended in gunfire Monday night in South Nashville.
Police say the mother's boyfriends had a handgun and fired a shot when the dispute escalated. The son suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Domestic violence detectives are currently investigating the incident. It is unclear what charges, if any, the boyfriend is facing.
Stay with News4 for updates.
