NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A son is remembering his father after he was hit and killed Tuesday morning by an impaired driver on Old Hickory Boulevard near Cane Ridge High School.
According to Metro Police, 63-year-old Jeffrey Tenzera was the passenger in a car when another driver, 44-year-old Lamario Hunt, came speeding, drove into oncoming traffic, and forced the car Tenzera was in off the road.
Jeffrey Tenzera Jr., Tenzera’s son, said that he got a call Tuesday morning about the news. He said he and his wife were driving to Nashville from the Chicagoland area.
“I will say we have the same exact birthday,” Tenzera Jr. said. “I was my father’s only child. He does have three grandchildren, which are my children.”
Tenzera Jr said his mother and father were divorced when he was six months old, but he kept a relationship with his dad.
While they eventually went their own ways, Tenzera Jr. said his father was always part of whom he was.
“We didn’t have the closest relationship as a father and son,” Tenzera Jr. said. “But we kept tabs on each other if that makes sense.”
Tenzera Jr. said it’s been a couple of years since he saw his dad, but this isn’t the way he planned to say goodbye.
His father and his father’s girlfriend were driving home from work early Tuesday morning.
“Both of them worked for Kroger groceries,” Tenzera Jr. said. “They were both traveling home from work. They got off at 1 a.m. since they are overnight stockers for the facility. They got off at 1 a.m., and I believe the incident happened at 1:13 a.m.
According to police, the incident killed Jeffrey Tenzera Sr. and left the driver, who Tenzera Jr. said was his father's girlfriend, with life-threatening injuries in the hospital.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but at the end of the day it’s still my dad,” Tenzera Jr. said. “I’m going to make sure his name is still remembered going forward.”
According to police, Hunt fled the scene and checked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged once he’s released from the hospital.
Hunt will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, failure to render aid, and failure to make immediate notice of an accident.
He may also face additional drug charges, according to police.
