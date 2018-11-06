Police say they responded to a wreck on Davidson Drive near I- 40 around 12:15 last night. There, they found a crashed red Subaru Forester with Mark Bilbrey inside.
Police think the heavy rain caused his car to veer off the road, collide with a culvert and crash into acolumn that holds up the overpass. Polive don't believe drugs or alcohol are involved.
His dad, Keith Bilbrey is legend here in music city. He’s a former Grand Old Opry announcer, current announcer for the Mike Huckabee show and was a beloved face around News4 during his time in television.
Keith Bilbrey tells me their family was part of the WSMV family for 22 years and MARK grew up in the hallways of News4.
The man who has made a career out of his voice, now at a loss for words.
He took to Facebook saying in part, “he couldn’t explain the pain he’s feeling. His son was a special person and a delight.”
The family released a statement to us saying: “Our family’s hearts are broken as we grieve such a deep and unexpected loss of someone who meant so much to so many. Mark, and all that he did, and everyone he touched is a true reflection of the love and influence of his parents, his family, and his friends who love him. Please pray for each of them tonight, and in the days to come.”
Those who knew Mark knew him for his love of writing and of course, cheese. He worked at the Porter Road Butcher in Nashville where he loved to sell and teach people about cheese.
The Butcher today was closed to mourn. and did not say when they were returning.
Funeral arrangement have not yet been made.
According to police, Bilbrey did have his seat belt on during the accident. They are waiting on the autopsy for further information.
