NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two years ago, Mamie Turner founded “Bullets Have No Eyes,” an advocacy and awareness group against gun violence.

“We need to bring awareness in our homes first, our church, our communities, our city, but especially in our great state of Tennessee,” said Turner.

She did it after her son Lee Turner was shot in the leg. But since then she’s worked with families and parents who have lost loved ones to gun violence. “I never knew how they felt until yesterday,” said Turner.

Wednesday, her 22-year-old son Lee was fatally shot at the Tornado Bus Station on Nolensville Pike.

Turner said, “That’s a call that I don’t think any mom would want to receive. I know that I didn’t have any idea that I would ever receive that phone call but I did.”

Metro Nashville Police say 16-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas was taken into custody on Wednesday night after witnesses gave investigators information on his getaway vehicle.

During an interview, Corado-Callejas reportedly implicated himself in the shooting saying that Turner was sought out in retaliation for comments he made against a gang, according to Metro Police.

He was booked into juvenile detention. Officers are anticipating at least one additional arrest tied to the shooting.

“I’m a parent and if my heart is broken, I can just imagine how the perpetrator’s mother and father is feeling. I can feel it. My son is dead and gone, he can’t come back to me. Now their son is gone for a long, long time at the age of 16,” said Turner.

Making the death of Lee more devastating, he has a baby girl on the way. Turner said, “We’re going to let Lee’s spirit live through his daughter. We’re going to make sure that this tragedy doesn’t stop us as a family. We’re going to let lees legacy live on through his daughter.”

Mamie Turner’s advocacy won’t end with the death of Lee, but really just begin.

“I do believe that change has started. And especially with my son leaving, oh I haven’t stopped. I’m a fighter. I’m a warrior. I’m going to keep doing what I have to do,” said Turner. She continued, "We're not going to just say he's another victim, he is a victim. But we're not going to just set him to the side. We're going to let his legacy carry on. I'm going to really, really fight now for gun violence."