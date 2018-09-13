NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Assistant District Attorney Ben Selecman, who is the son-in-law of country star Alan Jackson, has died after suffering severe traumatic head injuries in a fall.
Selecman, 28, died on Wednesday after the incident in Jupiter, FL.
Selecman was married to Jackson's daughter, Mattie. The couple got married in Franklin in October 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend's wedding.
The Davidson County District Attorney's Office issued this statement:
"District Attorney Glenn Funk said the DA’s Office is thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed."
"Ben Selecman was an old school, southern gentleman, happy ALL the time, a good lawyer, a good person to be around," said Tammy Meade, an assistant attorney general. "When he came into a room the conversation got lighter, everyone ended up laughing and he was just somebody you wanted to be around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.