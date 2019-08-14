Every day, a son hopes answers will come in the 2009 murder of his father in Dickson. With the ten-year anniversary of the cold case comes new hope.
"Honestly, I just thought it'd never be solved," said the son, who prefers not to be named. "I don't think there's a day that goes by that it doesn't slip my mind once or twice."
The son's father is Franklin "Scott" Brown, a man known for his love of guitars.
It was August 12, 2009, ten years ago this week, Brown was found in his 1987 Chevrolet Astro van on the side of Lee Brown Rd. near the Dickson and Hickman County lines. He was shot to death. A man delivering papers discovered Brown. He said he'd seen the van in the same place the day before, but he didn't see anyone inside.
Brown's son was only 11-years-old at the time.
As the only member of his family still living in Dickson, Brown's son doesn't want his face to be seen on camera.
"I just feel nervous because the killer's still out there," he said. "I don't know if he's next door to me."
"That has devastated his life," said family friend Becky Dreaden. "That was his father, and he loved him."
Dreaden said she's seen the way this unsolved case has haunted so many people she loves.
"It's been ten years," she said. "No one knows exactly what happened."
There's hope that will change.
The Dickson County Sheriff's Department has just assigned a new detective to the case. The department is looking to re-interview several people including persons of interest from the original 2009 investigation.
At the site where Brown's body was found in 2009, crosses and flowers still peak out from the brush. A message written on the road can still vaguely be seen, 'We love you, Scott.'
"His son really needs to find answers about his dad," said Dreaden. "I know it would give him peace to know justice was finally served. Finally. Somebody has slipped up over the years, and they know what happened that night. Please. I beg you for his family and friends, please come forward."
