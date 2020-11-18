NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For the last three years, Geraldean Smith has been on dialysis in need of a new kidney.
She started out going to a clinic for the treatment, but now does Dialysis in her own home with the help of her husband and son, Howard who travels back and forth from Pittsburgh.
This year was an especially difficult one, not only because of the pandemic and Geraldean’s health, but also her husband’s health too. He had open heart surgery with a pacemaker installed back in May when visitors were restricted because of COVID-19.
“My dad is where I get my name from but he’s also where I get a lot of strength from,” Howard said.
That strength came from seeing his Dad undergo surgery and be there to help his Mom. Howard was ready to do something to help. So, he planned to donate one of his kidneys to his Mom.
“That really pushed me a lot as well in being able to do this and go forward with this donation. It was a no brainer,” said Howard. “Outwardly I was telling everybody yep I’m gung-ho about doing this. I definitely want to do it as soon as possible. But there definitely was a little reservation. Out of being a human.”
Howard began the process of seeing how he could donate to his Mom. But they found out he wasn’t a match.
A devastating blow, but it didn’t stop him.
“I was sad when he and I didn’t match, but once he decided well Mom I’m going to give a kidney anyway, so that you could get moved to the top of the list, I kind of got a little bit worried,” said Geraldean.
Howard still wanted to donate so Geraldean could get closer to a kidney of her own. It’s somewhat of a “voucher program” or advanced donation initiative to get a future donor.
Heather Marshall is the Quality Coordinator for the Transplant and VAD Program with Ascension St. Thomas West. She explained, “I’ve actually had more people coming out the woodwork saying yeah I’m willing to do that, can I swap. And they actually come to us with that information and say you know if I can’t be the one, can I do some sort of swap, and that’s happening more and more.”
Because Howard was such a quick match with someone who needed a kidney, he was immediately tapped for surgery. It just so happened the surgery was September 30th, Geraldean’s 66th birthday.
“I think it was the grace of God just saying ‘Hey this is definitely going to work out,’ that’s definitely one of the signs that I feel point to the fact that this is going to all the way come full circle, and come to fruition where she’s going to receive that kidney and I think it was also just saying that it was meant to be,” said Howard.
That’s how he made the ultimate birthday present for his Mom. He also called her at 4AM that morning, to sing her Happy Birthday before the surgery. Geraldean said, “That was something that I will always treasure and remember.” She continued, “it’s a birthday present I will never ever, ever forget.”
“I’m proud of my son. My son has done a lot of different things for me in life and this was just the ultimate gift that he could do.”
Howard is now the first National Kidney Registry Living Donor at Ascension Saint Thomas West. The hospital just joined the National Kidney Registry earlier this year.
Geraldean still hasn’t received a kidney and she’s told it could be up to a year before she gets one.
If you’re interested in becoming a donor or to see if you’re a match, you can look at St. Thomas’s donor screening website here: stw.donorscreen.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.