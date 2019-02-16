NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a son accused of punching his father in the face as the father drove him to the Nashville Rescue Mission in an effort to show him what it's like to be homeless.
According to investigators, 26-year-old Dalton Woodcock and his father Vernon were arguing at home about Dalton being "ungrateful and a drug addict." Vernon decided to drive Dalton to the Nashville Rescue Mission to show Dalton what it is like to be homeless.
During the drive to the Mission, Vernon and Dalton continued to argue. It was then Dalton got upset with his father and punched him in the face twice, causing Vernon's nose to bleed. As Vernon called the police, Dalton got out of the car and fled towards 5th Avenue and Lafayette Streets.
Dalton Woodcock was charged with domestic assault with bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.