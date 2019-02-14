Car thieves are busy in Nashville.
“They’re out there for one purpose, and it’s to steal someone’s car,” Nashville resident Hogan Nguyn said.
Just in the last six weeks 403 were stolen in Nashville, 68% of them had the keys inside or available to the thieves.
One way the keys may have been available is the person’s glove box.
“You may have a valet key or a valet card, that looks like a debit card with a plastic key on it, sometimes you’ll find them inside your owners manual,” general manager of Precision Tune AutoCare, Chris Fowle said. “The valet keys are not supposed to open the glove box or the trunk. The valet key is only made to start the car.”
Fowle says they’re not in every car, but for a while they were mainly found in higher end vehicles.
“You’ll definitely see them on the Mercedes, the BMVs,” Fowle said. “Now we’re starting to see them a lot on Hondas, the Toyotas.”
Fowle says make sure when you buy a new car you ask if it has a valet key, and if you’re unsure about the care you have no check before a thief does.
“If you leave that valet key inside your vehicle you’re giving them a blank check, you know just take my vehicle,” Fowle said.
In some cars the valet key can also be found in the tool case in the trunk.
