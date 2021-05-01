NASHVILLE, TN - Some women are saying they are experiencing changes or complications with their menstrual cycles after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
News4's spoke with one woman about her experience, saying that having extended or more complicated periods happened after receiving the vaccine.
Reporter Alexandria Adams spoke with the Vice Chair of Clinical Operations, OBGYN at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who said it is not uncommon for women's menstrual cycles to often go through changes. He added it is often due to stress.
“Whether that is emotional stress or physiological stress. There is a communication between a portion of your brain and your ovaries and your adrenal gland," said Dr. Ted Anderson. "Any perturbation in that caused by stress can cause that hormonal communication to get a little out of whack.”
