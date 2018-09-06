NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Before you start planning your vacation, you may want to read this.
Tips that you think could save you money may actually be costing you money.
One of them is the use of travel reward credit cards. They are designed to help you score free flights and hotel stays by earning points, but oftentimes, they end up costing us more.
Credit card companies bank on the fact that you will overspend and end up paying more in interest. Sometimes there are even hidden fees.
The best thing you can do is pay your bill on time and try to book flights that will earn you the most miles.
Another one is tourist package deals. A lot of the times, people end up paying for attractions they don't have time to go to.
And lastly, when you're booking a flight, don't set price alerts. According to travel experts, airlines are able to track the data and can raise the prices on the flight you've been looking at. Instead, try using a private web browser when looking at flights.
