NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee counties that fall under the state's health department will begin vaccinating a new group of people.
Effective today, phase 1b kicks in which includes ages 65 and older, as well as school staff members, kindergarten through 12th grade, and child care facilities.
This phase is in effect in all counties except for Davidson, Shelby, Madison, Hamilton, and Knox.
The state health department says while they remain focused on the their highest risk population, they're able to expand now as the supply continues to grow.
The state say they've already administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.
Phase 1b also include operations personnel of first responder agencies. As of right now, there's no timeline for when the state will move out of this phase.
However, we do know the next phase includes people with high-risk comorbidities as well as pregnant women and caregivers of children with high risk comorbidities. That next phase is estimated to begin around March or April.
To find out more information on your county's vaccination distribution, click here.
