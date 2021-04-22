As we move closer to 40% vaccinated in Nashville, the Metro Health Department is planning to announce more loosening of restrictions next week. They said they can't have an exact timetable yet, but that's what some small music venues would like to see.
You want to talk music, a good pick is Bruce Fitzpatrick.
"We were the first place to give Paramore a shot," Bruce said. "They started out here. We were first to do the White Stripes."
Boards in the back are covered in decades of staples from flyers. Bruce's place is The End, a famous part of the Rock Block.
"A dive, that seems how it's turned out, y'know," Bruce laughed.
You'll notice the band schedule hasn't been updated since early last year.
"March 15, 2020 was the last time we actually opened up to the public," said Bruce. "You can't social distance in a standing room only venue."
Bruce said the place is getting by on GoFundMe and some grand money, but he needs money to even repair the sign outside from wind damage.
"We're waiting to get some sort of guidelines or some kind of timeline from the city as to when standing room venues can open without the social distancing requirements," Bruce said.
A rep for Mayor Cooper's office told News4, the future of music venues is very much in mind with the resources going toward vaccinations and the energy going into rebuilding Second Ave. The rep also said $500,000 just went to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. for a tourism rebound and relief dollars have gone to support small businesses.
"We had two different grants last year," said Bruce. "So far nothing this year."
The Metro Health Department told News4 in a statement;
“The Health Department recognizes the incredible hardships that families that have lost loved ones have endured, as well as the challenges businesses have faced since the beginning of the pandemic. We appreciate having the opportunity to work with businesses and will continue to move as quickly as possible to increase the capacity based on factors such as case rates and vaccination rates. As we move closer to 40 percent vaccinated we are anticipating a further losing of restrictions that we expect to announce next week. This is in addition to where we are now with indoor venues at 33 percent and outdoor venues at 40 percent capacity. The vaccine is readily accessible in Nashville and our hope is to continue to loosen restrictions as more of our community members are vaccinated. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific timetable because it is now up to everyone to do their part and get vaccinated."
