NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's rise and shine for more than a million Tennessee K-through12 grade students.
The pandemic and virtual learning shifted many class start times later.
"We started at 9 instead of 7, a full two hours difference and obviously, he was getting all the sleep he needed," Katherine Brown, who has a student in high school, said.
During remote learning, Brown says that two hour later start time made a huge difference for her junior at Hillsboro High.
"More alert and he's just happier, feels better, physical health, and mental health feels better," she said.
Before the pandemic, Brown's oldest son's honors math class started at 7:05 a.m.
"He would come home at the end of the day and say 'I don't remember a single thing we did in that class... nothing,' cause they're so sleepy," Brown said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says it's better developmentally for high schoolers to sleep in the later in the morning.
"We know that attendance is better, grades are better, mental health said better," Gina Pupo-Walker, of Metro's School Board, said.
Pupo-Walker is an advocate for later high school start times and says she'll continue to push for it.
Metro schools released at statement that said in part, "there is a general consensus that high school students should start later."
But it goes on to say previous planning revealed complications involving, "after school employment, childcare for younger siblings, athletics, and transportation challenges.
"Parents and students certainly should have a voice in this conversation, welcoming absolutely that conversation with them," Pupo-Walker said.
