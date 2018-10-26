Around 1,000 students currently attending Blackman High School may be forced to move to the new Rockvale High School when it opens in August.
Some Blackman residents don’t want to change schools and don’t think they should be forced to do so.
Christopher Nowlin has a daughter at Blackman and lives very close to the school.
“I can see the stadium lights glowing from my front porch, I can hear the band practicing every day, yet they want to send us five miles in the other direction,” said Nowlin.
Nowlin said the extra five miles could add 45 minutes to his daily commute, being that he works on the opposite side of town. That’s just one of the many reasons he’s opposed to the rezoning.
“My oldest daughter is in the Blackman Collegiate Academy that’s only offered at Blackman High School,” said Nowlin.
The Blackman Collegiate Academy is a special partnership with MTSU that allows students to get ahead in their career. Nowlin's daughter is one of 330 students in this prestigious program that’s only offered at Blackman. Nowlin fears Rockvale won’t have the same opportunities.
Due to overcrowding, a new high school in the area is much needed. It would take Blackman from 2,418 students to 1,750.
“I mean there may be some people in the neighborhood that want to go to Rockvale and that’s fine, but my kids don’t,” said Nowlin.
The Rutherford County School Board has not finalized plans for the rezoning yet.
The school board will hold two more public meeting, Nov. 8 at Siegel High and Dec. 3 at Stewarts Creek High. Both meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.