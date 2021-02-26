The Grand Ole Opry is hosting a special broadcast Saturday night to benefit Feeding America. The show will feature performances from people like Chris Janson, Travis Tritt, and Hailey Whitters.
Money raised will go to Feeding America, who then distributes the funds to local food banks like Nashville’s Second Harvest Food Bank and The Store. Officials with The Store say they’ve seen a huge need over the last year and hope people won’t hesitate to get help.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about. The circumstances we are facing in the city, nationally and globally are not something that could have been controlled,” says Courtney Vrablik, Executive Director of The Store.
You can watch the Grand Ole Opry’s benefit shot Saturday at 8 p.m. on WSMV.
