NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Positive COVID-19 tests mean daycares that reopened are now shutting down once again.
Calvary Young Children's School director Kathy Ennis said they are following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"We take temperatures of staff and children and ask questions," Ennis said.
Two people at the Calvary Young Children's School recently tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the school to shut down.
"Their doctor signed a note saying they had a common cold and a sinus infection and that they were not contagious and they came in and they were positive," Ennis said.
That's just one problem. The day they found out, Ennis said she couldn't get the state health department on the phone.
"So I would say, one of the challenges that is frustrating for all of us as directors is being able to get answers quickly," Ennis said. "That is frustrating because you know we've got all these lives on the line."
Ennis said she thinks more and more childcare facilities will shut back down soon leaving parents in the lurch.
"They're having to scramble, yes, some have grandparents but others aren't wanting to get the children around the grandparents because of their susceptibilities. Others are paying nannies," Ennis said.
Ennis said she is hoping for more funding from the state.
With out kids in their care, they aren't collecting the tuition they rely on. She's also asking everyone to do their part by wearing masks.
"I don't enjoy it either. I feel claustrophobic in it, but yes, wear a mask," Ennis said. "It's a very small price to pay to get us open where we can provide care for your child in the safest and healthiest way we can do so."
A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Human Services said they continue to reach out to individual daycare facilities to see how they can help.
They said there are also various grants available for centers that haven't already applied.
Ennis said, her center already utilized those grants earlier in the pandemic.
Calvary is scheduled to reopen again on Monday.
