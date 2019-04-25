NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Downtown Nashville was swamped with tourists and fans Thursday with the NFL Draft underway.
Some fans were taking part in the event without ever having to leave their home address.
"That's Amber!" said Pat Eiting, noticing the dog waiting next to his back porch. "Amber! Here you go!"
He dropped a dog biscuit over the railing. Amber gobbled it up.
Eiting's apartment is well-known among the neighborhood dogs.
"The stop, sit down, look up. They're waiting for a treat," he laughed.
Eiting's place is also known for something else, a pretty great back porch apartment view.
From his home, he can see Nissan Stadium, Broadway and Ascend Amphitheater.
Thursday the view was giving Eiting the draft experience, just minus the parking stress and need for shoes.
"I'm amazed by all the tents and all the stands set up downtown," he said. "We can hear the music as long as the wind doesn't blow it away. I'm waiting to see what it's all about. Never watched the draft before."
Eiting is considering going downtown at some point to experience the excitement. On Thursday, though, he stayed home. He might be expecting company.
"This is how we get to know the neighbors! We know the dogs," he laughed, getting ready to walk another biscuit to a dog next to the porch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.