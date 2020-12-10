NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's not certain when the COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming Nashville, but health officials say out of the large hospitals getting the vaccine, some in our city will make the first shipment list.
Dr. Alex Jahangir says one of the ways the state decides which hospitals get the first shipment of the vaccine is based on hospitals having a certain number of employees and exposure to COVID.
Once hospitals get their doses, health experts say there is evolving guidance to determine how the doses will be allocated within the hospitals.
News4 asked if there are concerns of the initial vaccine not being enough for the high priority of people expected to get it. Dr. Jahangir says to consider it a down payment for more vaccines to come.
"The whole point is 56,000 potentially in arms by this week is pretty impressive. And it's hopefully... shortly thereafter, hopefully as early as next week, we'll get another dose of things," he said.
The state is hoping to have the first batch of vaccines in the state by this weekend.
