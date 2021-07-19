NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There's been a rash of smash and grabs happening in and around Nashville. Some area apartment complexes have sent out notices stating they are vamping up security.

One security company in the metro area told News 4 they've received several inquiries for their security services after the recent car-break ins and other violent incidents in the city as of late.

"Security makes people feel a little bit safer and can be confident and focused on what it is that they're doing," Cpt. Shane Rarden, with Helton Security, said.

Rarden said he knows the importance of keeping guard of any business. However, he said recent trends of smash and grabs and overall violence in the city have prompted several apartment complexes and local businesses to step up patrols.

"It's been a lot of break-ins in cars that are being well lit and a lot of other occurrences too," Rarden said. "That is actually the number one reason for break-ins and the violence."

Shane told News 4 crews businesses are looking for a variety of security from 24/7 security and even low as three times a week for security patrols.

"There's been a large influx of people calling in and needing security," Rarden said.

Sunday morning, thieves broke into cars inside 1818 Church Street apartments around 3 a.m., according to police. As of Monday, Metro Police had ten reports of car break-ins at the complex. Police said two witnesses said they saw two black males leaving the parking garage, one in a black challenger and the other in a large blue truck.

Residents said their sense of safety, in general, has shifted after this event.

"It's scary...and it's a lot of money out of pocket," Rachel Shaft said.

Last Friday, Metro Police shared surveillance video of three people smashing windows of more than 20 cars at a hotel near the airport.

"You can say there's not a price you can pay for security, but there is. And it doesn't have to be expensive," Rarden said.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, call Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.