MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Montgomery County are working to clear-up information about residents getting their COVID-19 vaccine after they noticed an error being sent out through the state's website.
They said that some people who registered on the new state health department's website for the vaccine may have been told a wrong location for where to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
On February 10th, the county health department moved the vaccination and testing site to Governor's Square Mall in the former SEARS center. Officials say some residents received an error stating that they will get their vaccine at Civitan Park, but it is no longer a testing site.
“We felt it was important to share this error as a way to cut down on confusion and help people come to the true location for their vaccination during their scheduled time frame. We ask that the community help us spread the word about the precise location,” Director of Emergency Services Jimmie Edwards said.
Health officials say the state is aware of the error, but the correction is not expected to go into effect until March 9th or later.
Beginning on March 2nd, Austin Peay State University will also provide vaccinations to residents who are eligible through the state's website.
To register for your COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
