NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is a troubling time for summer camps as many closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many told News 4 that they will not re-open this year.

"75% of camps across the United States did not open last Summer," said Jeff Merhige, the Executive Director of Camp Widjiwagan.

When COVID hit, Summer camp changed their operating procedures. Camps had to get permission to operate. Many couldn't afford to quickly make all of the necessary changes such the ones they made at Camp Widjiwagon.

"We added sneeze and cough guards to all the bunk beds, and ceiling fans were added to every cabin and our porches just to keep circulation in air," Merhige said.

Some had to close their doors permanently. For others, their survival will depend on this summer.

"Just like businesses, having two years of no revenue makes it pretty hard to recover," Merhige said.

Fortunately, in Nashville the YMCA and camp Widjiwagon just got the green light.

"We are up to run day camp, overnight camp, and as groups get approved in Davidson County, our groups program will be going," Merhige said.

So Merhige said, parents should send kids to camp and not just for the industry's sake.

"The world has been pretty clear on the initial effects of the pandemic, especially on kids. Kids being inside, isolated, there's been an increase in depression and anxiety, and one of the greatest and quickest ways to work with that is get kids outside, get them playing, get them connected and that's what we want to be a part of," Merhige said.

