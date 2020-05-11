NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Not every business on Lower Broadway is rushing to open their doors again.
News4 spoke with Barrett Hobbs who is an operating partner for Bootleggers Inn on Broadway.
"When the neon's not on and the music's not playing, it's any street USA," Hobbs said.
While others around his business opened their doors, his will stay closed for now.
"It's not like anybody's going to beat our doors down to come sit in our bar and look at the walls and an empty stage," Hobbs said.
Nashville's roadmap for reopening has four phases.
Monday started Phase One allowing restaurants and bars serving food to open at half capacity.
Bar areas and live music aren't part of the plan until Phase Three.
"We've had our teeth kicked in for two months now. Why do you want to add insult to injury by opening your business when you know you're gonna lose?," Hobbs said.
It's made sense for Hobbs to reopen one of his other businesses away from downtown called Scoreboard Bar and Grill in the Opry Mills area.
"You can do the walkthroughs, but until you get groups of two, groups of six, and a group of eight. It's kind of good we opened on a Monday. It was a great pre-season day for us," Hobbs said.
He said Monday made him realize how thankful people are to see others and have a conversation.
As for his outlook on what's next, Hobbs believes Nashville will bounce back from the pandemic.
"Because we're Nashville. We're resilient and we're a fun town and we're full of hospitality," Hobbs said.
