A debate is intensifying surrounding a series of bills involving LGBTQ issues. Now, those bills are having an impact on events that could come to Tennessee.
In a statement, the National Collegiate Athletic Association said they will not hold championships in states that discriminate against transgender people.
Monday, Joe Woolley of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce released an open letter signed by 180 businesses and corporations, opposing legislation targeting LGBTQ issues. That letter was released just ahead of the NCAA statement.
"I wasn't surprised," said Woolley, referring to the statement. "I knew it was coming. This is a self-inflicted wound. This is harm to the economy that didn't have to happen. The fallout is coming when they discriminate."
This comes after Governor Lee signed a bill requiring students to only compete in sports under the gender listed on their original birth certificate.
A statement from Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said;
“We all want fairness in competition to preserve the integrity of the game. This is really about protecting and preserving women’s sports. Tennessee is not limiting or restricting anyone from playing sports, we merely require student-athletes to play in accordance to their sex on their birth certificates. The NCAA, as the governing body of college athletics, can set the policy for women athletes in collegiate sports programs. However, the state of Tennessee also has the ability to set the same policies for high school sports in our state. It appears we disagree on how to ultimately preserve the competitive balance and integrity of women’s sports.”
"The majority of these bills target LGBT youth," said Woolley.
Woolley believes bills like this one will have further effects on tourism and other events that could come here.
"Think of the NFL if we want to have a draft again in Nashville," he said. "If we want to get the World Cup in 2026, FIFA has made it clear, they will seriously consider not bringing a game to any state that has discrimination on the books. NCAA is just the start of what could come down on Tennessee."
A message for comment from Governor Bill Lee was not returned by news time.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper has also voiced his concern over the bills in a Twitter post; "As the NCAA’s statement demonstrates, Nashville is exposed to economic vulnerabilities from a divisive political strategy. This is not the time for Tennessee to hang up a “do not come here” sign."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.