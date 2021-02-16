NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the icy conditions, people were walking to the grocery store on Tuesday morning.
Another day of wintry road conditions across the Midstate made for a challenging drive. But many still got out and made grocery store runs, despite the slick roads. Many businesses have closed their doors again Tuesday because of the weather.
“I’m California girl, so this is a lot of snow. My husband wouldn’t let me take the car,” Nashville resident Caroline Fedell said.
Fedell said she walked to Kroger in Green Hills in 14° temperatures and single-digit wind chills to get groceries.
“I came to Kroger to get the basics. I don’t think we realized we’d be in our houses for two days now,” Fedell said.
Even people prepared found themselves venturing out Tuesday for last-minute items. For Martin Jaeger, the basics were an ice scraper and laundry detergent. Jaeger works at a local hotel, and when their shipment of supplies didn’t arrive Wednesday, he had to take matters into his own hands.
Jaeger said driving in the icy and snowy conditions was tough, and many he saw couldn’t do it. But he felt confident in his SUV.
“So, the ones that have gotten stuck didn’t ride these horses. So, if you don’t have an SUV or truck size, I’d say you might not wanna try that,” Jaegar said.
If people need to get out and get groceries on Tuesday, they need to keep in mind that Kroger will be closing early at 6 p.m., just like they did Monday night. Kroger will open Wednesday again at 8 a.m.
Publix will be closing at 5 p.m. just like it did on Monday.
