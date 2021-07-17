NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is reporting power outages for customers across the Metro area Saturday afternoon.
According to NES, 5,500 customers in East Nashville are without power around Finn Street due to a breaker trip. Crews are on the scene working to resolve the outages.
NES added that 1,800 Antioch customers were temporarily without power after a tree fell on nearby powerlines.
Several customers in East Nashville and Antioch are experiencing outages right now, and crews are actively working to restore power to those homes #NESpower #NESNashville— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) July 17, 2021
