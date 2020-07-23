NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors across the world are asking "Where are the preemies?"
According to a report from the New York Times, several countries saw a decline in premature births during the lockdowns.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center says it saw a decline in premature births, but they have since rebounded, while St. Thomas says they didn't see a difference.
This all started when doctors in Ireland and Denmark both noticed a decrease in preemies inside their hospitals during the first few weeks of the pandemic.
Some researchers discovered that during the lockdown, babies born before 28 weeks had dropped by 90 percent; a baby is considered premature if born before 37 weeks.
Women are staying at home, possibly avoiding infections, not just the coronavirus, as well as air pollution, because we did see a drop in that.
An international group of researchers is now joining forces to further study how the lockdown impacted early births.
