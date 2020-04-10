Ryan Breslin talks with some businesses that have been burglarized amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are in search of a man who tried breaking into Pecker's Bar and Grill Thursday night.
 
Surveillance video shows the man attempting to break the window in the door and get inside but eventually getting frustrated and leaving.
Attempted burglaries in that area are starting to become common during closures from COVID-19. Twin Kegs II say they've had two break-ins, March 19 and March 30. The owner, Todd Rossbach, saying they've been there for almost 6 years and never had a break-in.
 
The first included the robber breaking the front window in the front door, going inside and getting about $300 for the cash register, then ransacking the office and breaking into the storage building in the back.
 
Rossbach says the robber didn't take anything else and when someone broke the other window in the front door a week later, they only got away with two bottles of Jack Daniels and two bottles of Patron.
 
Rossbach says they were in and out in 8 minutes and he's now reinforced the door so there's no way to get in. But he believes these are related to COVID-19. 
 
“I believe that is the whole thing is businesses are shut down or working at limited capacity. Giving them ample opportunity to break in buildings. Less traffic on the streets so the less they have to get caught.”
 
He says like other businesses this has been a difficult time, “We’re struggling. I had to let all my people go. Idk what other people are doing but what I do for my folks is any tips we get, I give 100% back to my staff because they have no income, coming in."
 
Rossbach says the business has had an 80% loss in revenue during the crisis and that makes the invasion even more devastating.
 
“Well you feel violated for one thing because you work hard to make your business work and then somebody just comes in and destroys your world you know. You put a lot of time and effort into this."
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.