NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus crisis is forcing some businesses to charge customers more to cover the extra costs of doing business during the pandemic.
Some restaurants are now adding COVID surcharges to customers’ bills to offset the increased operating costs.
Hair salons, dentist’s offices and even golf courses are starting to tack on the extra surcharge. The travel industry is expected to add the surcharges as well over the next few months.
