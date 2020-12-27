Explosion Nashville

A Nashville Police officer blocks the entrance to the scene of an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some areas were impacted by the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas day to reopen on Sunday morning for the first time since the bombing.

As the federal investigation into the explosion continues, Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said properties are being released back to Metro.

The area between 4th and 5th Avenues to Broadway reopened at 10 a.m., Swann said.

Public works, fire department, and utility district will do a sweep of the affected area to ensure it is safe for people to return.

"Then, we will let our business partners come in," Swann said.

 

