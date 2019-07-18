NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A controversial chant at the President's rally in North Carolina Wednesday left a local Nashville woman from Somalia heartbroken and outraged.
"Those are phrases that I used to hear when I was growing up in Nashville," Muna Muday said of the 'send her back' chants that erupted at a Trump rally in Greenville.
She is Somali and a former refugee, much like the congresswoman who was the target of those chants.
"When we come here, we feel like we owe responsibility to give back to this nation. We feel like we belong here, we fit here. We feel like we are part of the American people," she said.
Muday said recent remarks by President Trump on Twitter and otherwise, made her feel confused.
"You begin to question yourself. You feel like a stranger," she said. "You feel like you're not welcome.
"If a colleague or someone says that to me they will automatically be fired," she added. "I just hope that his perspective will change. He still has time. I don't think [it] is ever too late to change."
When asked about her thoughts on the criticism of past comments by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Muday said she believes they are rooted in hatred and that Omar is an advocate for the American people.
