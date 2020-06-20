TRIGG COUNTY, KY. (WSMV) - The Trigg County Coroner's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning where one person was pronounced dead.
The crash occurred at the 1.5 mile marker in the southern end of Land Between the Lakes.
19-year-old Harry Daniel Kincaid of Houston, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene where he was a passenger in the vehicle.
Kincaid was stationed in Fort Campbell.
The accident is under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office and Kentucky State Police.
