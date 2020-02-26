After being married to a special forces soldier for several years, Desiree Hasenbein is preparing for a fight of her own.
Her dining room table is covered in posters, decorated with flags and stars, proclaiming “Justice for Hasenbein.”
She intends to lead a rally outside Fort Campbell Thursday morning, to express his anger and frustration that her husband faces a charge of assault for the injury of a civilian – posing a terrorist – during a training exercise.
If convicted, her husband could be sentenced to a military prison.
“He went from hero to zero. In a matter of overnight,” Desiree Hasenbein said.
Photographs and an internal military investigation, obtained by News4 Investigates, shows that the charge stems from a March 22, 2019 training exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
The investigation shows that soldiers, including the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Fort Campbell, were taking part in a terrorism training exercise coordinated by the private company F3EA.
Part of the exercise was to track down a terrorist who had knowledge of an American hostage.
The investigation shows F3EA brought in civilian Ahmed Altameemi to portray that terrorist.
According to statements by witnesses, the soldiers were advised not to worry about the comfort of the role players.
“They were supposed to train as you fight,” Desiree Hasenbein said.
The investigation reads when the soldiers found Altameemi, he resisted, breaking free of flex cuffs, and was then taken down to the floor.
While some of the soldiers said they could not hear Altameemi speak, Greg Ciniello, identified as special mission support, said while videotaping the training heard Altameemi said, “That’s too much brother.”
The investigation then reads that Hasenbein delivered multiple knee strikes to Altameemi’s head and multiple closed-fist strikes to his body.”
The investigation also reads that it was unclear whether the proper safe word was said to stop the incident.
Desiree Hasenbein said her husband was told the safe word was to be, “Real World,” which was to be said three times to stop the exercise.
“You've listened to this video?” asked News4 Investigates.
“Yes,” Desiree Hasenbein said.
“Can you hear this gentlemen say: ‘This needs to stop?’” News4 Investigates asked.
“No,” Desiree Hasenbein said.
News4 Investigates requested a copy of the video from Fort Campbell, as well as audio of a hearing where Hasenbein requested the charge be dismissed, but was told because it was in litigation, it could not be released.
In an email to News4 Investigates, public affairs officer LTC Charles Barrett wrote, “Unfortunately, at this time no one affiliated with the court-martial can discuss any details associated with the case because the litigation is ongoing. This is an important aspect of any court-martial proceedings and is necessary to preserve due process.”
Altameemi later wrote that his head was hit onto the concrete floor and against the wall.
Photos show blood on the floor and Altameemi’s face bruised.
Altameemi later listed his injuries, including blunt face trauma and a broken nose.
The investigation noted Hasenbein’s actions but did not singularly blame him, but did fault F3EA and the Alpha Company for failing to set limits for use of force levels.
News4 Investigates emailed and called F3EA but were not successful in reaching them before our deadline.
“I think they were negligent. 100 percent. (F3EA) and the command,” Hasenbein said.
Desiree Hasenbein said her family filed a motion to dismiss the charge as well as expose what they believe to be unfair treatment by her husband’s superior, that resulted in Hasenbein having to be searched each time they enter Fort Campbell.
Desiree Hasenbeing said they are awaiting the judge’s ruling on whether or not her husband’s court martial could begin next week.
