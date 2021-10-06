FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) – Sergeant 1st Class Joseph Santiago, a 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier, has been formally charged with the murder of his pregnant spouse, Meghan Santiago, and injury of an unborn child.
The incident occurred at Fort Campbell on September 27.
“Megan’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” said Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). “This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation.”
Santiago, 33, a signal support systems specialist, was taken into custody September 28 and held at the Grayson County Jail pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).
No further information is being released to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
