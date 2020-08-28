NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A software malfunction is to blame for Tornado Warning sirens continuing to sound after the warning expired.
Officials say sirens in a polygonal area designated within a Tornado Warning area sounded at 12:47 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued the Tornado Warning.
The NWS then canceled the Tornado Warning at 1:07 p.m.
We are aware of the issue involving our Outdoor Tornado Alert System. OEM personnel are currently investigating the situation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) August 28, 2020
Officials say the Polygonal Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System is fully automated and are activated when the NWS issues a Tornado Warning. When the NWS terminates a Tornado Warning, the system is designed to automatically shut off the sounding sirens.
However, crews discovered after a review that a radio connection to three to four sirens in the warning area failed to turn the sirens off.
Over the course of that time, the sirens continued sounding for three minutes before going silent for seven minutes and then sounding again.
"I hope they get it right, because we do rely on those very very much," North Nashville resident Jeffery Patterson said.
Dispatchers with OEM were made aware the sirens were still sounding and began manually overriding the sirens to deactivate them.
OEM is continuing to work with the NWS as well as the contractor that installed in the upgraded system in order to address the issue and to prevent this type of malfunction from happening in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.