WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A soft lockdown for two Wilson County Schools has been lifted following a burglary in the area of Windtree Pass and Summit Way.
W.A Wright Elementary and Green Hill High School were on the lockdown for under and hour.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers were searching for a black teenage male with a black hoodie and blue jeans after a home burglary.
There was no immediate danger to the schools, the lockdown is a precautionary effort to keep everyone safe.
