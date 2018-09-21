THOMPSON’S STATION, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a social media threat at Independence High School in Williamson County.
The school system said the threat is similar to the one sent to Riverdale High School on Thursday. A student was arrested in connection with the threat.
A spokesman said an email has been sent to all parents of students at the school. They plan on prosecuting if it is determined where the threat came from.
School will not be dismissed early on Friday, according to school officials. Some parents are checking their children out of school.
