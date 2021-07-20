NASHVILLE – A stranger's act of kindness stretched a long way after hundreds of people donated to a Nashville man whose been down on his luck for a while.
Adrian Ross works downtown on Broadway. A few days ago, someone gave Adrian a $200 tip at his job at Whiskey Row. Tyler Williams was inside of the restaurant, and overheard what the stranger did and decided to give Ross $100.
“I made a video saying that I had met Adrian and how life changing $300 was for him and I knew we could do better,” said Tyler.
Tyler knew he wanted to help Adrian in a bigger way so he used his influence on social media. He shared with his followers the encounter with Adrian and his story of being homeless. He asked and challenged his social media followers to donate money to Adrian after sharing his struggles of being homeless along with his brother.
In one day, Tyler says his followers Venmo’ d him $17,547. Tyler met up with Adrian and his brother at their hotel and shared with him the good news.
“He changed my life, he really did,” said Adrian Ross.
Tyler shared an emotional video with his followers after he gave Adrian and his brother the more than $17,000 donation.
“I made my social media following by making stupid comedy videos not necessarily doing anything like this but after speaking to Adrian he said he lost his mother and I lost my mother when I was 21,” said Tyler.
“He told me what he had done with his platform that he has and he just took my breath away,” said Adrian.
Adrian was overwhelmed with emotion. He says he'll be very grateful for Tyler using his platform to put him and his brother in a better situation. An act of kindness that's changed their lives and formed an everlasting bond.
“I'm planning to get me and my brother an apartment. We're going to get jobs, we're going to save it to make sure we don't go back from where we started from. To everyone who donated and helped us out, thank you all so much.,” said Adrian.
Tyler and Adrian are encouraging others to keep this type of kindness going.
