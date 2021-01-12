NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just a week after violence and chaos broke out at the U.S. Capitol, Metro Nashville Police are staying ready after learning more protests are planned leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Metro Police told NEWS4 they would be watching all of the planned protests closely, including a protest held on Tuesday supporting the Black Lives Matter movement that stayed peaceful.

Metro Police monitoring three planned protests at Tennessee state capitol NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FBI is warning law enforcement agencies across the country about …

Knoxville and Chattanooga groups protested ahead of the legislative session beginning, calling for social justice at Legislative Plaza.

"The problems are the same in all of the communities where black and poor people reside. We're asking for our state legislatures to be innovative, be diligent, and to the point, and that can be implemented immediately without federal guidelines, and that will help all I want to reiterate all Tennesseans," said one organizer who goes by the name C-Grimey.

"That's you, white people, you that's your part. Not to be superheroes and saviors but to do your part and destroy racism," said one speaker.

The group says they want to see changes this year in education, jobless benefits, and police reforms, saying the focus should be on fighting and ending racism.

"We're sick of not being homeowners, we're sick of gun violence and crime in our communities, we're sick and tired of being sick and tired," the speaker went on to say.

Protesters said they wanted this protest to stand out against other protests focused on the election. On Tuesday, they wanted to focus on looking forward to fighting for social justice and change.

"It's an important contrast to show how a peaceful protest can be used to elevate important laws like the Breonna Taylor law vs. what happened last week where there was the destruction of our monuments of democracy," said Francie Hunt, who attended the rally as a representative for Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood.

"We wanted to remind elected officials of the real injustices of America. Which is racial, systemic racism, systemic oppression, and the attack on black people and poor people," C-Grimey said.

More protests are planned for the next week, including President Donald Trump's supporters planning to gather, potentially for this Sunday and anticipating more on the 20th during the inauguration.

Metro Police said they are standing ready to make sure these stay peaceful.