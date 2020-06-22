NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Safe social distancing practices were in effect for at least one driving range in Nashville even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golfers were enjoying some swings at the driving range at the Harpeth Valley Golf Center on Old Harding Road on Wednesday.
"We’ve always been 12 feet apart, so it really doesn’t matter to us. We’ve been social distancing this whole time and never really knew it," Owner Stan Smoot said.
For most, the outdoor opportunity has meant waiting. Deke Marbury is good and she’s on her way to getting better.
"The improvement takes time, but it’s happening," Marbury said.
Golfers just keep going no matter what the times are. The thrill of a nice hit keeps them going for the good.
