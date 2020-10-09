In a year that's been hard for so many people, sometimes it's the familiar that brings the most comfort. One community tells us they need one tradition to stay, especially in 2020.
The day may have looked gloomy Friday, but singer Rachel Cole was bringing a spark, performing on a small outdoor stage. Out in a socially distanced crowd, Sharon Chowdhuri was giving a burst of color, wearing a rainbow mask.
"On a gray, dreary day I need the color," Sharon said. "Cheerful colors maybe will help. Maybe."
"I hope we as a community get to do this a lot more," Rachel said to the small crowd.
Sharon and her husband want that too after a year that's been this hard.
In March, Sharon's Cookeville community was devastated by the tornado. Home are being rebuilt. That initial damage was immediately followed by the months of isolation from the Coronavirus.
"Coffee and books have been my salvation," said Sharon.
Now, something else is helping.
Rachel was performing in the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series, Fridays in October at the Cookeville Depot Museum. Put on by Cookeville Leisure Services, the concerts have been performed for 20 years.
Sharon said the people in the crowd need this now more than ever.
"It's providing us with sanity, an escape to sanity," she said. "It's a step! You don't get anywhere without taking the first step. We're all different in many ways, but it's good when we can all get together like this."
Just like that rainbow mask, the concerts are providing a bright spot.
The Brown Bag Lunch Concerts are presented by Cookeville Leisure Services and funded in part by the Cookeville Arts Council. The next two shows will be held on October 16 and October 23 from 11:30am to 1:00 pm.
