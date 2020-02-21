Nashville soccer fans got more good news this week – this time in the form of a court ruling.
Chancery Court Judge Ellen Hobbs-Lyle ruled Friday that the soccer team’s ownership will be allowed to join in a lawsuit that affects them. The lawsuit by the group Save Our Fairgrounds seeks to block the new MLS stadium at the fairgrounds.
John Hamill, an attorney from Chicago, said the team has a right to intervene to see that the team’s agreement with the city is upheld. Metro council voted to build the stadium at the fairgrounds prior to the ownership making its pitch to seek an expansion team for Nashville.
"If we don't play at that site we are in danger of losing the team," Hamill told the judge.
“That gives us the right to participate,” he said.
The judge agreed they should be a party in the upcoming trial.
"Do they have an interest in that? It appears they do," she said.
She set a trial date of June 4th.
Save Our Fairgrounds’ attorney Jim Roberts said in court he intends to file a request for an injunction to stop demolition of the old fairgrounds building. The judge said she would consider the motion if one is filed.
The judge set a series of deadlines for each side to depose potential witnesses and go through the discovery process prior to the June trial.
Roberts indicated he would continue to seek the MLS expansion contract the team signed. It has not been made public.
The team has indicated the expansion agreement set the March 31st construction deadline.
The judge asked if the fairgrounds location is specified in the expansion contract. Hamill said he wasn’t sure.
An attorney for the team’s ownership, William Helou, indicated the team may ask for some documents to remain under seal.
"We may need to seek a protective order," Helou said.
After the hearing, Save Our Fairgrounds attorney Jim Roberts said all documents related to the fairgrounds stadium should be public.
"There shouldn't be anything about this deal that's hidden from the public," Roberts said.
After the hearing, Nashville SC spokesperson Zach Hunt said the team is pleased the judge is allowing them to join the case.
“We're looking forward, excited for the future of soccer and soccer at the fairgrounds," Hunt said.
The court ruling does not affect plans to demolish the old fairgrounds buildings. That's still scheduled for mid-March, unless Save Our Fairgrounds files a temporary injunction and the judge agrees to out demolition on hold.
