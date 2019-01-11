BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The soccer arena in Brentwood had been named for the city’s former mayor.
Members of the community honored former Mayor Joe Reagan on Friday at the new Joe Reagan Field.
Reagan had dedicated his life to public service.
He served as Brentwood mayor and commissioner and a Williamson County commission.
He said he’s honored to have the field in his name.
“I can’t really describe what it means,” Reagan said. “I’ve been active with public service my whole life and it’s just an honor.
“I can’t tell you the excitement, the honor and the whole bit. It’s just great.”
Reagan served as a city commissioner from 1993 until his retirement in 2011.
