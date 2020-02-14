Nashville soccer fans are thrilled that their long-awaited MLS stadium is closer to breaking ground at its fairgrounds location, but there are still some hurdles to cross.
Construction could be held up for several reasons.
- The group, Save Our Fairgrounds, still has a lawsuit pending and is threatening to file an injunction to stop demolition of the old buildings at the fairgrounds.
- The bonds for the stadium construction haven’t been issued yet; lenders are reluctant to finance the project with a lawsuit pending, and because of the clause in the agreement that says the land for a mixed-use development could revert to the public if a certain time line isn’t met.
- And there could be more details that need to be worked out about a parcel originally slated for mixed-use development that is now envisioned as green space. That is an agreement negotiated between team owner John Ingram and Mayor John Cooper.
"So we're going to do our best to work that in,” Ingram told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
"I think it's in line with what we were hoping to do anyway, so we are looking forward to doing that,” he said.
Ingram agreed in principal to use part of the parcel 8c, which is adjacent to the racetrack, as green space, but the term sheet opens the possibility that the team could ask for additional land at the fairgrounds so they could enjoy “at least an equivalent financial opportunity as the existing deal,” according to Zach Hunt, a team spokesperson. Another alternative, Hunt said, is that “density could increase in any of the three parcels”.
The original deal negotiated under the previous mayor’s administrations sets aside ten acres for a mixed-use development as part of the soccer stadium complex. The ten acres set aside for the development are divided into three separate parcels. Parcel 8C is close to the racetrack.
Ingram said that parcel is expected to include green space in addition to affordable housing.
